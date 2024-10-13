Iran FM reiterates call for stopping Israel to save region

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani in Baghdad on Sunday.

Referring to his trip to Beirut and Damascus as well as the recent meetings with the officials of some neighboring countries, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized that the region is in a dangerous situation and all the countries in the region should stop the crimes and aggression of the Zionist regime in Gaza and intensify their efforts to continue the military aggression against Lebanon.

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran's responsible approach towards the security and stability of the region, Araghchi said that preventing the escalation of the security situation in the West Asian region requires an immediate stop to the crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza and Lebanon, calling on the United States and other countries to stop lethal weapons to the regime.

Al Sudani, for his part, pointed to the importance of strengthening consultations between the two countries and with other countries in the region in this critical situation to prevent the region from plunging into a full-scale conflict, as well as the need for serious action by the international community in that regard, stressing the determination of the Iraqi nation and government to continue supporting the people of Palestine and Lebanon against the genocide and aggression of the occupying regime.

MNA/Spox channel