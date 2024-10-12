Iran FM to visit Baghdad on Sunday

Iran's Foreign Minister had previously traveled to Lebanon, Syria, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to consult on regional developments, especially Israel's attack on Gaza and Lebanon.

Last Wednesday, he talked with his Saudi counterpart and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh and then visited Doha for further consultations.

Earlier, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that Araghchi will travel to Cairo on an official visit in the coming days to review several joint cases and the views of the two countries on regional developments.

SD/Nournews193639