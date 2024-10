Abbas Araghchi will consult with his Omani counterpart and several other officials of this country during his trip to Oman.

The main focus of Iran's foreign minister's consultations during his recent regional trips is to review the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon and to try to stop the crimes of the Zionist regime.

The Foreign Minister of Iran visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar last week and will visit Muscat after his trip to Baghdad.

