Iran, Oman FM call for immediate cessation of Israel genocide

Referring to the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Oman, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on his X account that Iran and Oman's foreign ministers had a constructive discussion on topics of common interest or concern.

He added that the parties exchanged views on the alarming situation in the region and demanded an immediate end to the genocide and aggression of the Israeli regime in Gaza and Lebanon.

Baghaei noted that the two sides also emphasized the need for more efforts to mobilize international humanitarian aid to the refugees.

SD/IRN85627448