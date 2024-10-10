Israel commits 'barbaric atrocities' in Lebanon with impunity

The impunity, military and political support have "enabled the criminal regime of Israel to launch a massive invasion of Lebanon with an intention to repeat its barbaric atrocities,” said Hadi Farajvand, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, in an address to the 107th session of the OPCW Executive Council, according to Press TV.

"The catastrophic situation in Gaza and Lebanon continues amid genocide, displacement of people and destruction of civilian and humanitarian infrastructuresm," he added.

He noted that the world is today witnessing heavy bombardment of densely-populated areas, displacement of people and inability of the international community to stop inhumanity.

Pointing to Israel’s repeated violations of international law, the Iranian diplomat emphasized that the regime has targeted civilians and residential areas with white phosphorus and other prohibited munitions.

According to confirmed reports, he said, Israel has once again used chemical weapons in its latest attacks in Lebanon which targeted the headquarters of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

He called on the OPCW to use its expertise and closely monitor and investigate the serious matter thoroughly.

“Israeli’s Chemical Weapons as well as other Weapons of Mass Destruction pose a major threat to international peace and security,” Farajvand emphasized.

Israel is estimated to possess 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, making it the sole possessor of non-conventional arms in West Asia.

It has refused to either allow inspections of its nuclear facilities or sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The Iranian ambassador said that the CWC will fail to achieve its ultimate goal of a “world free from the use or threat of the use of Chemical weapons”, unless it accomplishes its universal adherence by those who still stay outside the Convention.

Pointing to the latest developments in Syria, Farajvand added that Iran encourages dialogue and cooperation within a mutually agreed framework, as the “most effective way to resolve any remaining issues” related to the Arab country.

Iran believes that consultation and consensus on all important issues and decisions of the Organization play "a pivotal role in the success and sustainability of all international disarmament agreements and it may not be ignored for short-sighted political gains,” he said.

He encouraged all State Parties to preserve the Organization’s technical nature and work in close collaboration for the implementation of the Convention to enjoy the intended benefits of adhering to the Convention.

He added that the Organization and State Parties shoulder the responsibilities of taking concrete measures to address the needs of the victims of chemical weapons.

He said Iran throws its weight behind new initiatives to study and analyze the impacts and implications of artificial intelligence for the implementation of the Convention and the work of the Organization.

The Iranian diplomat stressed the importance of mainly relying on voluntary scientific and financial contributions of the States Parties, which possess the knowledge and means to effectively advance relevant discussions and studies.

MNA