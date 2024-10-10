Iran ready for all scenarios, though not seek war: FM

Araghchi, who has traveled to Doha, in a conversation with Al Jazeera in response to the threats of the Israeli regime, emphasized, "Although we are not looking for the escalation of tension, we are ready for any scenario, the Israelis can test our will."

Araghchi further said, "We will see how the attack will be, and based on that, we will determine how to respond, which we will carefully examine."

The Islamic Republic of Iran in response to the assassination of the martyr "Ismail Haniyeh" the head of the political office of Hamas and the violation of its sovereignty by the Israeli regime, as well as the crimes of the Zionist regime in the assassination of the martyr Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Hezbollah in Lebanon and General Abbas Nilfroushan, a senior officer at the Islami Revolutionary Guards Corps conducted the True Promise II Operation targeting key Israeli military and intelligence installations with its missiles.

