Iran Red Crescent condemns Israeli attack on its hospital

Pir Hossein Kolivand, the head of the IRCS said that no paramedics was killed in the Zionist regime's aggression.

"The IRCS as an active and leading member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and in line with its humanitarian goals, in order to alleviate the human suffering of displaced people and civilians affected by the brutal attacks of the Zionist regime against Lebanon, established a 56-bed field hospital on the border Kurdish country of Syria. This hospital was a storage place for food, medicine and medical equipment, which was attacked today," Kolivand said.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties in this attack and all the medical staff of our country are safe," he added.

Meanwhile, he said that "Ambulances, field hospital and all the medical equipment and items of this center were destroyed in the attack."

Kolivand further said that "This act by the Zionist regime is condemned according to the principles and rules of international humanitarian law, according to which any attack and assault on civilian places and centers, especially medical centers and hospitals, is absolutely prohibited, and we send a letter to the heads of the Federation and the International Committee of the Red Cross to report the issue and calling for condemning the regime's act and file a complaint against the occupying regime."

MNA/ISNA1403071915303