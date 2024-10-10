Hezbollah conducts widespread attacks on Israeli positions

The Lebanese Resistance group said its forces sent a “large rocket salvo” toward Kiryat Shmona in northern occupied territories, where sirens sounded.

Israeli Hebrew-language media outlets reported that nearly 100 missiles were fired from Lebanon toward the illegal settlement.

Meanwhile. the Israeli military confirmed on Thursday that a barrage of 50 rockets was fired at Western Galilee and impacts were identified.

The regime's military said that a barrage of 50 rockets from Lebanon triggered the sirens heard in Acre, Nahariya and other towns in the Western Galilee.

A number of impacts have also been identified, the Times of Israel cited the Israeli military as saying.

