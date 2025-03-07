Iran elected OPCW panel vice president despite US opposition

The election came during an annual conference of the intergovernmental body that oversees the global endeavor for the permanent and verifiable elimination of the munitions.

Iran won the seat at the 108th Session of the Executive Council of the OPCW in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The United States attempted to block Iran's bid in the council through exerting pressure on members.

The Executive Council consists of 41 OPCW member states that are elected by the Conference of the States Parties and rotate every two years.

The Council supervises the activities of the Technical Secretariat and is responsible for promoting the effective implementation of and compliance with the Convention.

In order to ensure the Executive Council’s effectiveness, the convention requires that the membership is constituted with due regard to the principle of equitable geographical distribution, the importance of the chemical industry, and political and security interests.

MP/PressTV