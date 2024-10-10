  1. World
Oct 10, 2024, 10:48 AM

Israeli regime conducts new aggression in Syria's Homs, Hama

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Media reported from Syria on Thursday morning that the Zionist Israeli regime conducted airstrikes on two areas in Syria's Homs and Hama provinces.

Local media reported that an explosion was heard in Homs province in western Syria on Thursday morning. Preliminary reports indicated that an airstrike targeted an industrial area in the city of Homs.

Syrian official news agency SANA, early on Thursday reported that Israel had carried out airstrikes targeting an industrial site in the Syrian city of Homs and a military site in the cuburb of the city of Hama, causing “some material damage”.

The strikes targeted a Hisyah industrial town in Homs and caused a fire, the SANA said.

"Preliminary reports suggest that the aggression of the Zionist regime targeted a car manufacturing plant in Hisyah industrial town and caused material damage," SANA reported.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported that Ma'arin District in the suburbs of the city of Hama was targeted by the Israeli regime's airstrikes. 

