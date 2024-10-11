Spain's PM urges to stop selling weapons to Zionist regime

Israeli forces fired at an observation post used by UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon on Friday, injuring two, a UN source said, the third day in a row peacekeepers have reported Israeli fire at their positions as Israel wages war on Hezbollah.

None of the Spanish soldiers who were part of the mission were hit, the Spanish Defense Ministry said on Friday Reuters reported.

Spain has deployed 650 peacekeepers in Lebanon and a Spanish general leads the mission.

"Let me at this point criticize and condemn the attacks that the Israeli armed forces are carrying out on the United Nations mission in Lebanon," Sanchez, whose country has been critical of Israel in the recent escalation of the conflict in the West Asia, said after meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Sanchez said Spain stopped selling weapons to Israel in October 2023 and urged the rest of the world to do the same to prevent further escalation in the region.

"I think it is urgent given what is happening in the West Asia that the international community stops exporting weapons to the Israeli government," he said.

