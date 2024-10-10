Iran FM urges collective efforts to stop Israeli aggression

Araghchi made the comments in letters he sent to his counterparts around the world on Thursday.

He pointed to the ongoing Israeli brutalities and crimes against ordinary people in Gaza and Lebanon, which have resulted in the death, injury and displacement of a large number of innocent individuals as well as international aid workers, and large-scale destruction of residential and public buildings.

The top Iranian diplomat stated that the criminal actions of the Zionist regime pose a serious threat to regional and global peace, and represent a clear example of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

“The unlimited impunity the Israeli regime enjoys has prompted it to expand the scope of its attacks on Lebanon, and specifically launch massive airstrikes on residential areas using US-made bunker busters,” Araghchi wrote, noting that the failure of the UN Security Council to fulfill its duties has emboldened the warmongering leaders of the Zionist entity to continue their crimes.

The Iranian foreign minister also highlighted that his country’s recent massive missile strikes on Israeli military positions in the occupied territories, dubbed Operation True Promise II, were carried out following weeks of self-restraint to pave the way for a ceasefire in Gaza.

He underlined that the operation attests to Iran’s responsibility for international peace and security.

“If need be, the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to take more and stronger defensive measures against any act of aggression, and will have no hesitation in this regard,” Araghchi stressed.

Also on Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister sent letters to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, voicing his grave concern over worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza and Lebanon.

“Not only have the Israeli regime’s strikes targeted peoples, places and civilian infrastructure, but also all humanitarian principles,” Araghchi stated.

He said international humanitarian organizations are expected to adopt effective, prompt, meaningful and appropriate measures to address the humanitarian crisis in West Asia, mobilize international assistance, and remove obstacles to the delivery of aid to the areas affected by Israeli atrocities.

Additionally, Araghchi wrote a separate letter to Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha, demanding an emergency session of the organization to address the grave situation in Gaza and Lebanon.

MA/Press TV