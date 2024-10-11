  1. Politics
Iran envoy meets Qatar, Russia, France ambassadors in Lebanon

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – A special aide to Iran’s Foreign Minister on West Asia Affairs Mohammadreza Sheibani has met with the ambassadors of Qatar, Russia and France to Lebanon.

The meetings took place in Beirut on Friday where they discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the whole region.

They also reviewed the conditions of the Lebanese people who have been displaced due to the Zionist invasion of the country.

The meetings came few days after a visit to Lebanon by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who he reiterated Iran’s support for Beirut during meetings with top-ranking Lebanese officials.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appointed Sheibani as his senior advisor on West Asia affairs last week.

