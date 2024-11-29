  1. Politics
Tehran rejects anti-Iranian accusations on violating CWC

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Iran’s mission to the United Nations strongly rejected anti-Iranian claims about violating the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), stating that Iran, as a victim of chemical weapons, is a responsible member of the Convention.

As a victim of chemical weapons donated by the Western countries to the deposed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran is a responsible member of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), the mission emphasized.

Over the past few decades, not a single case of Iran’s violation of the Convention has been reported and the current released news is deep-rooted in the psychological warfare of the criminal Zionist regime and its defeat in the Lebanese front.

The baseless allegations leveled against Iran come at the condition that the international institutions have confirmed the Zionist regime’s use of prohibited weapons in war in Lebanon and Gaza, the mission said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran has called for an international investigation into Israel's use of prohibited weapons.

