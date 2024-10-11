Senior cleric hails outstanding role of martyr Nasrallah

In the Resistance Front, the heroic people of Gaza and Lebanon lost a person who was irreplaceable in management. He [martyr Nasrallah] was an experienced and a noble person in terms of his inherent characteristics, and leadership and a thorn in the flesh of enemies, Tehran’s interim Friday prayers leader Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi emphasized.

Ayatollah Sediqi pointed to the Operation True Promise-II launched by Iran in response to Israeli assassination of the Resistance leaders including former Politburo Chief of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh and also Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and said that the operation showed that Israeli army is not so strong that can confront with the powerful and determined Iranian Armed Forces.

“We witnessed that the military, and security aspects of this criminal regime were questioned in the international arena. Also, the defeat inflicted on Israel by the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation will not be compensable forever,” the Friday prayers leader emphasized.

MNA