Iranian diplomat discusses Lebanon with speaker Berri

Mohammadreza Raouf Shaibani, the special representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran for the West Asia region on Wednesday met with Nabih Berri, Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, in Beirut.

The Iranian Embassy in Beirut said in a statement that Shaibani discussed the latest developments in the region and Lebanon, the situation of the Lebanese refugees and the need to stop the Zionist regime's aggression against Lebanon and humanitarian aid to the country.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi recently appointed Shaibani for the special representative in the West Asia region.

