Iran to react in kind to any attack on energy sector: report

Retaliation against a potential attack will be proportionate and based on domestic and international norms, a reliable source has told Russia Today. For instance, should Israel target Iran’s oil infrastructure, Tehran will in response strike three main oil refineries in that country.

Attacks on other infrastructure, such as power plants or nuclear facilities will likewise prompt retaliatory strikes on respective installations in Israel, the source added.

In the event that any civilians are harmed in a potential attack or that civilian areas are targeted, Tehran will be prompted to revise its nuclear doctrine, the individual told RT, without elaborating.

On October 1, Iran responded to the Israeli assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC general Abbas Nilforoushan by launching as many as 200 ballistic missiles toward the Zionist regime’s military and intelligence bases all over the occupied Palestinian territories.

While the Zionist regime has threatened to retaliate, Iranian officials have warned that Tehran’s reciprocal response to any Israeli action will be harsh, proportional and well-calculated.

