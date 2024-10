Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi began his regional tour to the countries of the region on Wednesday. After finishing his talks in Riyadh, he left there for Doha, Qatar, in order to consult about regional developments, especially the developments in Gaza and Lebanon.

While in Riyadh earlier today, he met with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He had also held talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan.

MNA