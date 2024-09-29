Nasrallah blood to strengthen Resistance: Araghchi

Araghchi made the remarks on Saturday in a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib, hours after Hezbollah confirmed that its secretary general Hassan Nasrallah had lost his life in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut a day earlier.

Iranian foreign minister hailed Nasrallah for the great role he played in spreading the Resistance’s school of thought against Israel.

Araghchi also said that the cowardly act by the Israeli regime to assassinate Nasrallah through its brutal attack on residential areas in Beirut is clear aggression against Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is also a war crime.

SD/IRN85611101