  1. Politics
Sep 29, 2024, 9:03 AM

Nasrallah blood to strengthen Resistance: Araghchi

Nasrallah blood to strengthen Resistance: Araghchi

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister said that the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is a great loss for Lebanon, West Asia, and the Islamic world, stressing that the blood of this great man will further strengthen the Resistance Front.

Araghchi made the remarks on Saturday in a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib, hours after Hezbollah confirmed that its secretary general Hassan Nasrallah had lost his life in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut a day earlier.

Iranian foreign minister hailed Nasrallah for the great role he played in spreading the Resistance’s school of thought against Israel.

Araghchi also said that the cowardly act by the Israeli regime to assassinate Nasrallah through its brutal attack on residential areas in Beirut is clear aggression against Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is also a war crime.

SD/IRN85611101

News ID 222075

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News