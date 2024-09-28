  1. Politics
Sep 28, 2024, 8:39 PM

Araghchi, UN chief discuss developments in Lebanon, Gaza

Araghchi, UN chief discuss developments in Lebanon, Gaza

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UN Secretary General Antinio Guterres met and held talks in New York on the latest developments in region especially in Lebanon and Gaza Strip.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views regarding the Israeli crimes against Lebanon and Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut's Dahiyeh on Friday, leaving dozens of people killed and injured.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in the Israeli strike, the Resistance Movement said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Hezbollah reaffirmed that it will continue its battle against the enemy, support Gaza and Palestine, and defend Lebanon.

