Nasrallah martyrdom will become nightmare for Zionists

While offering condolences for the martyrdom of Nasrallah, Falih al-Fayyad stated that Nasrallah was a source of pride for all combatants of the heroic Resistance.

He emphasized that Nasrallah never abandoned any arena or retreated from any basis, and he never compromised with anyone to the detriment of Palestine.

Addressing martyr Nasrallah, he said, "O great martyr! You were a terrible nightmare for the deceitful Zionists in your life, and you will continue to be their nightmare after martyrdom."

The PMF chief reiterated, "The combatants of the Resistance that you have instructed will never give up and will complete your path until victory is achieved."

AMK/6239918