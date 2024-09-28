Nature of illegitimate Zionist regime based on terrorizing

Araghchi issued a message on Saturday as the Israeli regime continued airstrikes on Beirut following its earlier air raids on the city’s southern neighborhood of Dahiya.

The martyrdom of more than 43,000 people and the wounding of more than 93,000 people, in addition to the displacement of more than two million people and the destruction of hundreds of thousands of residential, infrastructural, medical, and educational facilities in the Gaza Strip in less than a year, indicate crimes against humanity, genocide, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes, which have been committed in silence and inaction by the international community and countries claiming human rights, Araghchi said.

The inability or unwillingness of the international community and Israel’s supporters to stop the crimes in Gaza has emboldened the regime to target and kill innocent people in Lebanon through communication devices explosions and airstrikes, the top diplomat noted.

“Yesterday’s airstrikes by the Zionist regime on the Dahiya neighborhood in Beirut is a crime against humanity and a war crime and shows that this regime is the biggest threat to regional and international peace and security”, he added.

Araghchi urged the UN Security Council to end its inaction and take serious measures to stop Israel’s killing machine.

He also called on the secretary general of the Islamic Cooperation Organization to hold an emergency meeting on the ongoing situation in the region.

The top Iranian diplomat sympathized with the Lebanese people and government and reaffirmed his country’s support for the Lebanese nation and the Resistance Front.

