This comes after an Israeli airstrike targeted a home belonging to the Fatah leader in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon, resulting in a number of casualties among both martyrs and injured.

Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon reported the Israeli airstrike on the residence within the Ain al-Hilweh camp.

Despite the failed assassination attempt on al-Maqdah, the airstrike resulted in the martyrdom of five individuals and the injury of several others.

