Iran warns about consequences of Nasrallah assassination

Abbas Araghchi in the meetings with Antonio Guterres and Philemon Young emphasized the responsibility of the United Nations for urgent action to protect regional and international peace and security.

Referring to the failure of the UN Security Council to take any effective measures and its inability to issue even a simple statement condemning Israel's genocide and aggression, Araghchi pointed to the legal and moral duty of the UN Secretary-General and the President of the UN General Assembly to mobilize the international community to confront the evils of the occupying Zionist regime.

He described as “illegal and shameful” the continuous obstruction of the US in the Security Council to prevent any move to force the Zionist regime to stop the genocide in Gaza and aggression against Lebanon.

The United States is a definite partner in the crimes and evils of Israel, he said, calling the use of US-supplied mortar bombs to assassinate Resistance leaders a clear example of Washington's complicity in the Zionist regime’s crimes.

Emphasizing the determination of Iran to comprehensively defend its vital interests and national security against the evils of the Zionist regime, Araghchi emphasized that the path and ideal of resistance against Israeli aggression and occupation will continue strongly.

The Zionist crimes will make the people of the region more determined to assert their inalienable rights and confront the evils of this regime, he added.

SD/IRN85611233