Hamas offers condolences on Nasrallah martyrdom

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) expressed its condolences on the martyrdom of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, who was martyred along with a group of his companions in an Israeli regime's aerial aggression on the movement commander center in south of the Lebanese capital.

The statement of the Hamas movement reads that "this movement strongly condemns the brutal attacks of the Zionists on the residential buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut and considers it a cowardly terrorist act."

MNA