Sep 28, 2024, 4:18 PM

Islamic Jihad offers condolences on Nasrallah martyrdom

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Palestinian Resistance group Islamic Jihad slammed the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah.

In a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Jihad of Palestine offered condolences on the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and slammed the terrorist action of the Zionist Israeli regime. 

"We offer our condolences to the Palestinian nation and the Arab and Islamic Ummah over the martyrdom of the Secretary General of Hezbollah. It is a great honor that he was martyred on the way to Quds," the statement read.

The other Palestinian movement Hamas also slammed the Zionist regime terrorist act in martyring Hezbollah leader. 

Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli regime's airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs earlier on Saturday.

