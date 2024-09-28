Yemen condoles over Hezbollah chief Nasrallah martyrdom

The Supreme Political Council in Yemen in a statement expressed its condolences on the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement, who was martyred along with a group of his companions in an Israeli regime's aerial aggression on the movement commander center in south of the Lebanese capital.

The Supreme Political Council in Yemen strongly condemns the brutal attacks of the Zionists on the residential buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut and considers it a cowardly terrorist act, the statement read.

The martyrdom of Hezbollah Resistance Movement Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will strengthen the power and strength of the Resistance Movement more than ever.

The Supreme Political Council in Yemen also emphasized that the victory of the Resistance Movement and destruction of the Zionist enemy is ‘inevitable’.

Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in the Israeli strike, the Resistance Movement said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

The Resistance group offered condolences to Imam Mahdi (May God Hasten His Reappearance), the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Resistance combatants, and the believers.

In a separate statement, Yemeni Ansarullah movement said that "Nasrallah martyrdom will intensify flame of determination to continue resistance."

MA/6239231