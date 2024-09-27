Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in good health

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah is in good health, Reuters reported citing sources close to him.

Local sources in Lebanon on Friday reported heavy airstrikes by the Israeli regime on the capital city of Beirut.

The Israeli strikes targeted the Dahieh neighborhood in southern Beirut.

The Israeli military claimed that it targeted the headquarters of the Lebanese Hezbollah command in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

At least 10 explosions were heard in Dahieh following the Israeli airstrikes.

Reports suggest that 2,000-ton bombs were used in the attacks on Beirut and several buildings were razed to the ground.

MP/MNA channel