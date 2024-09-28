Hashem Safieddine could be next Hezbollah leader: report

The American newspaper New York Times has said in a report on Hassan Nasrallah's martyrdom that Hashem Safieddine could replace him as the next leader of the Resistance movement.

Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that Nasrallah was killed in the Israeli regime's heavy bombardment on the south of Beirut.

The American news paper cited three Hezbollah officials as saying that Hashem Safieddine, a cousin of Nasrallah who is a key player in the movement’s political and social work, was one of the few remaining senior Hezbollah leaders not present at the site of the strike.

The Times added that the sources said that Safieddine, who has long been considered a potential successor to Nasrallah, could be announced shortly as Hezbollah’s new secretary-general.

