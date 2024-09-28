Hezbollah confirms martyrdom of Nasrallah in Israeli strike

The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut's Dahie on Friday, leaving dozens of people killed and injured.

Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in the Israeli strike, the Resistance Movement said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

The Resistance group offered condolences to Imam Mahdi (AS), the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Resistance combatants, and the believers.

Hezbollah reaffirmed that it will continue its battle against the enemy, support Gaza and Palestine, and defend Lebanon.

