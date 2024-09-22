  1. Iran
Iranian President stresses significance of unity for progress

TEHRAN, Sep. 22 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity among Iranians in order to achieve progress.

During the opening ceremony of the new school year on Sunday, President Pezeshkian discussed the main problem facing the country, emphasizing that disputes and fights over trivial matters weaken the country.

He stressed that this reduced strength hinders the ability to solve people's problems and unite against enemies.

The President highlighted the crucial need for unity to strengthen the country.

Additionally, he warned against the destructive impact of enmity and urged for mutual support.

President Pezeshkian also expressed the government's commitment to improving the education system to provide standard facilities and create a conducive learning environment.

He emphasized the importance of fostering creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving skills among students to build a better future.

