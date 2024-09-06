Iranian President Pezeshkian to hold 1st presser

President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a live speech to the people on Saturday August 31 and announced that he would hold his first presser in the presence of domestic and foreign journalists on September 16.

In his live talk to people, Pezeshkian reiterated his call on the different political groups in Iran to set aside their differences to serve the people in the best way.

"So far, we have made our utmost efforts to form a national unity government," he said, adding that his national consensus cabinet consists of individuals from the former government of Martyr Ebrahim Raeisi, his predecessor Hassan Rouhani and the Reformists.

By gaining a majority of the votes cast for him, Pezeshkian was appointed as the 9th president of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the interior ministry said.

