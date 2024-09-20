  1. Iran
Pezeshkian visits wounded victims of Lebanon terrorist attack

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited several wounded victims of the recent Israeli terrorist attack in Lebanon, who have been transferred to the Iranian hospitals.

President Pezeshkian visited several wounded victims of the Israeli terrorist attack in Lebanon, who have been transferred to the Iranian hospitals for treatment and was briefed on the latest treatment process of the Lebanese victims. 

The ambassador of Lebanon to Tehran also accompanied the Iranian president during the visit and appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Due to the explosions in communication devices (pagers) on Tuesday in Lebanon, at least 37 people were killed and 2,931 others injured.

