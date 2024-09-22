Pezeshkian orders pursuing Tabas gas explosion incident

Following the mine explosion incident in Tabas, the Iranian president ordered to pursue the case, and the related ministers traveled to South Khorasan province.

At least 19 people were killed following a gas explosion in a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province.

The incident occurred at around 21:00 local time on Saturday in one of the mines of Tabas city.

At least 13 people were killed and 17 others were injured in the incident.

Relief teams were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident. A rescue operation is underway.

