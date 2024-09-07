President Pezeshkian meets Iran’s senior army commanders

During the visit, President Pezeshkian was briefed on the latest achievements and capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Force, including drone power, self-sufficiency, operational preparations and powerful presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Force in land, air, sea borders and also international waters, within the framework of a documentary.

Iranian Army Chief Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi briefed President Pezeshkian on the most important strategies of the Army Force in promoting the national power.

In addition, Commander of Command and Staff University of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army (DAFOS) Hossein Valivand presented the most important activities of the university during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (1980-1988) and also meeting the training-educational requirements of the Army and Armed Forces in compatible with the threats.

Also on the visit, senior commanders of Iran’s Army Ground Force, Air Defense Force, Air Force and Navy Force presented a part of the strategic, operational, self-sufficiency and training plans and measures they have on agenda.

In the beginning of the ceremony, President Masoud Pezeshkian and Commander of Iran’s Army Force Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi paid tribute to the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

