"We’ll neither fear nor retreat," Senior Hezbollah official

“We will say this to the Zionist enemy that we will neither fear nor retreat,” Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, said on Wednesday.

“We warn all of the enemy’s military commanders that the resistance is ready,” he added, speaking during a funeral ceremony held for those of the movement’s members, who had been martyred during its resistance operations.

“Everyone should make sure that the resistance has the upper hand, and can inflict heavy blows on the enemy,” noted the official.

His remarks came a day after explosions targeted pagers throughout the country, claiming the lives of at least 12 people, including two children, and wounding nearly 3,000 others.

“We will surely respond to this terrorist incident,” the Hezbollah official asserted.

“By [taking] these measures, [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu would only display his frustration,” he added, expressing certainty that the Israeli official “will not reach his goals.”

Safieddine noted that Hezbollah had struck a number of targets in the occupied Palestinian territories earlier on Wednesday, saying this indicated that the resistance had retained its readiness.

Later on Wednesday, as many as 20 more people were killed and more than 450 others injured after more communication devices exploded across Lebanon, including in the capital Beirut as well as the country’s south and east.

