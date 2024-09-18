Civilian objects should not be weaponised: UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that civilian objects should not be weaponised, in the wake of a deadly wave of explosions across Lebanon targeting pagers used by Hezbollah, media reported on Wednesday.

"I think it's very important that there is an effective control of civilian objects, not to weaponize civilian objects — that should be a rule that... governments should, be able to implement," Guterres said at a briefing at UN headquarters.

Hezbollah Resistance movement has blamed the Zionist Israeli reime and vowed to retaliate over the explosions that killed 12 people, including two children, and wounded up to 2,800 others.

Meanwhile, UN rights chief said Wednesday that those responsible for a deadly wave of explosions across Lebanon targeting paging devices used by members of the Lebanese Hezbollah "must be held to account".

MNA