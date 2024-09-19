Iran Parl. condemns Zionist regime’s terrorist act in Lebanon

The criminal Zionist regime, with the full support and cooperation of the United States and its criminal allies in the West, committed heinous crimes against Lebanese people in the continuation of its genocide against the Palestinian nation in the occupied territories, the secretariat added in a statement.

In a cybercrime, the child-killing Zionist regime targeted women, children, and some forces of the Resistance Movement by exploding communicative devices (pagers) and committed another genocide against the Lebanese people, the statement added.

The heroic people of Lebanon, with decades of history of fighting against the criminal Zionist regime, will never be afraid of these crimes, the statement added.

Commemorating the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadiq (AS) and also the Islamic Unity Week, the secretariat of the conference once again invites all the Islamic nations and Islamic governments to unite with each other to form a world free of Israel and be sure that the destruction of the criminal Zionist regime is completely achievable that will be materialized in the very near future.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health issued a statement announcing that at least 12 people were killed and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of explosions caused by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

A day after simultaneous blasts across Lebanon, at least 20 killed and hundreds wounded in new wave of explosions.

MA/6230068