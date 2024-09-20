Senior cleric raps Israeli assassination of Lebanese

Congratulating the birth anniversaries of the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (S) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS), Tehran's interim Friday Prayers Leader Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Hassan Abu Torabi Fard said in this week's Friday Prayers sermon, “Contrary to what the enemies of Islam and Muslims have wrongly written, all the wars of the Prophet Muhammad (S) were defensive and stood firmly against the enemy's attack.”

The powerful and resistant nation of Lebanon has demonstrated the unity of the world of Islam and Christianity and the unity of the followers of Prophet Moses, he said, reiterating that Lebanon today is a symbol of the unity of followers of divine and heavenly religions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Aboutorabi Fard pointed to the excessive demands of the Western countries and said that if Muslims don't stand against the excessive demands of the West, they [Western countries] will exert their pressures on Muslims and will prevent consolidation of religious and cultural bonds.

Stating that the Zionist regime has currently lost its power of deterrence, he pointed out that radar-evading missiles launched from Tehran, Hezbollah and Yemen as well as the resistance of Palestinians in Gaza have stunned the world in a way that the world is witnessing the political, economic and security crises that gripped the Zionist regime.

Today, the Islamic world and Iran are on the side of Aix of Resistance, Palestinian people in Gaza, Yemen and Iraq, Tehran Friday prayers leader added.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that at least 12 people were killed and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of explosions caused by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

