According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military announced that it had assassinated Hashem Safieddine, a senior official of Lebanese Hezbollah.

The Zionist regime claimed that Safieddine was martyred in a bombing conducted by Israeli warplanes in Beirut's southern suburb three weeks ago.

However, Hezbollah has not confirmed the Israeli claim regarding Safieddine's martyrdom.

AMK/6265778