Iranian people sympathize with Lebanon over Israeli attacks

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Iranian people commiserated with the Lebanese people with their attendance in front of the Lebanese Embassy to Tehran on Wednesday evening over Israeli deadly pager attacks.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health issued a statement announcing that at least 12 people were killed and 4,000 others were injured in Lebanon following a series of explosions caused by the Israeli regime on Tuesday evening.

A day after simultaneous blasts across Lebanon, at least 20 killed and hundreds wounded in new wave of explosions.