Countries warn Israeli terror attack in Lebanon

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said on Wednesday that the deadly explosion of hundreds of Hezbollah members' pagers could be an omen of a wider conflict in West Asia.

Lebanon's top diplomat warned of the gravity of the attack, "because it comes after Israeli threats to expand the focus of the war with Lebanon, which would plunge the region into a larger cycle of violence, and signal a wider war."

Lebanon’s Health Minister Firass Abiad said at least 12 people, including two children, had been killed in the Israeli terrorist attack.

He made the remarks in a press conference on Wednesday, saying that around 3,000 others were also injured in the aggression. The casualties include members of the resistance movement as well as civilians.

Similar explosions were reported across Lebanon on Wednesday, with the health ministry saying at least nine people were killed and more than 300 others wounded.

In the capital Amman, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday that Israel was pushing the whole West Asia to the brink of regional conflict by maintaining a dangerous escalation on several fronts.

"We stand by Lebanon's security, sovereignty, stability, and the safety of its citizens. And we condemn any action that threatens Lebanon's security, sovereignty, independence and the safety of its citizens."

He made the remarks after an Islamic and Arab ministerial contact group meeting in Amman to lobby for a Gaza ceasefire.

"About a year after this war, the international community failed to play its role, the Security Council failed to carry out its duties to maintain security and peace.

Separately, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said in a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that his country is in full solidarity with Lebanon following yesterday’s pager explosions attack, considering the incident an affront to Lebanese sovereignty.

Ending Israel’s aggression on Gaza through a ceasefire is paramount to deescalating tensions in the region, the minister said.

