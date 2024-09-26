Tehran reacts to Blinken's claims against Iran

In a statement on Thursday, Nasser Kan’ani termed the accusations as “ridiculous and totally baseless.”

Kan’ani said, “It is clear that such claims being made are only part of the electoral settings in the US that pursue specific political purposes, which do not even merit a response.”

He emphasized that such false and political accusations against Iran, leveled at the current inflamed regional circumstances, could not excuse the US government from an iota of its international responsibility for aiding and abetting the Zionist regime in committing a whole host of international crimes in Palestine and Lebanon. “The world’s public opinion holds the US regime and its officials accountable for such humanitarian catastrophes.”

The US government’s “ridiculous and groundless” shows and scenarios against Iran would by no means undermine Tehran’s determination to judicially, legally and internationally prosecute those who have ordered and perpetrated crimes against the Iranian people, Kan'ani added, stressing that the criminals cannot escape punishment and trial by statute of limitations.

His comments came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that authorities have been tracking Iranian threats against a number of US officials, including former president Donald Trump and some who serve in Joe Biden’s administration.

MNA