No IRGC members martyred in Lebanon pager attack: spokesman

The IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Naeini Amid rejected speculations and claims by some adversary media claiming that members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards in Lebanon were martyred in Israeli terrorist cyber attack as ‘false and sheer lie’.

Contrary to the rumors of some media and cyberspace accounts, none of the IRGC forces have been martyred in the recent terrorist attack in Lebanon that occurred through communication devices (pagers) in Lebanon.

Hundreds of ordinary Lebanese people and Hezbollah forces were injured and 12 were martyred, including a little girl, when the Zionist regime of Israel conducted a cyber-terrorist attack on the telecommunication devices known as pagers on Tuesday.

MNA