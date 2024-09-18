Zionist regime must face prosecution for pager attack

Ebrahim Azizi condemned the cyber terrorist attack operation committed by the Zionist regime in Beirut in targeting Lebanese citizens and said that exploding the communication systems (pagers) is a an example of mass killing of the innocent people by the criminal Zionist regime.

The Zionist regime is responsible for the criminal aggression, which was carried out in the continuation of hybrid operations with the help of mercenary agents, he said, adding that martyrs and the wounded are symbols of struggles and sacrifices of the Resistance Front on the path of Al-Quds, the victory of the people of Gaza and the West Bank.

These heinous crimes will definitely not weaken the unflinching efforts of the Resistance forces, the lawmaker emphasized.

The terrorist operations in Lebanon are contrary to all moral and humanitarian principles, international law, especially international humanitarian law, and the criminal enemy will definitely receive just retribution for its heinous crime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Azizi pointed to the wounding of Iran’s Ambassador to Beirut Mojtaba Amani in Israeli cyberattack operation and wished him health.

Hundreds of ordinary Lebanese people and Hezbollah forces were injured and 12 were martyred, including a little girl, when the Zionist regime of Israel conducted a cyber-terrorist attack on the telecommunication devices known as pagers on Tuesday.

The National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament condemns the Israeli cyber terrorist operation in Beirut and will investigate the dimensions of this incident in its upcoming meetings, Azizi added.

