US wants to restrict military aid to Israel: Blinken

"So, we've been very directly engaged with Israel on the imperative of addressing the humanitarian needs of people in Gaza … We will apply the law," Sputnik reported, citing Blinken's remarks during a press conference after attending the ASEAN Summit in Laos on Friday.

"I have a continuous obligation to ensure that assistance we're providing is done in accordance with the law, whether it's the Leahy Law, whether it's international humanitarian law, whether it's other things that we're responsible for," he added.

Earlier, Sputnik reported about a downturn in relations between the Biden administration and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Washington furious about Israeli willingness to escalate the West Asia conflict.

AMK/PR