Omer Dostri, spokesperson for the premier’s office, cited him as making the remarks on Monday, ending draw-out efforts by the regime and its allies to distance it from the murderous atrocity.

At least 39 people, including two children, were killed and more than 3,400 others suffered mostly debilitating injuries throughout the country after explosives planted in advance in numerous pager and walkie-talkie devices were set off on September 18 and 19.

The casualties included many members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

The blasts maimed many of the victims, afflicting them with eye and limb injuries. The injuries that ranged from missing limbs to gaping abdominal wounds and other lesions occurred after the devices beeped indicating incoming messages.

Beirut has denounced the attacks for being "unprecedented in its brutality."

On Wednesday, Lebanon’s Labour Minister Mustafa Bayram said that his country had filed an official complaint with the United Nations International Labour Organization (ILO) over the explosions.

