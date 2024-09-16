Iran, Kazakhstan sign MoU on developing cultural ties

The event titled “Culture, Art, and Civilization of Iran” took place at the College of Fine Arts in Tehran on Sunday and the President of the National University of Arts in Kazakhstan, Raushan Nortaza, and Iran's cultural attache in Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Talebi Matin were in attendance.

The initiative was considered a significant step in strengthening relations between Tehran and Astana.

After signing the MoU, Nortaza praised Iran's rich civilization, culture, literature, and language during his speech.

He expressed optimism that the memorandum would lead to deeper cultural and artistic ties with Iran.

Meanwhile, Talebi Matin emphasized the strong cultural cooperation between the Iranian cultural office and the National University of Arts in Kazakhstan.

