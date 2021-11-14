Kazakhstan willing to develop cultural cooperation with Iran

According to the public relations department of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization, the Iranian General Consulate's Cultural Attaché in Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Talebi Matin, met and held talks with the dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Eurasian National University.

The dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Eurasian National University pointed to the long-lasting relations and similarities between the two countries, saying that the Kazakh university has constantly had close and fruitful relations with the Iranian cultural attaché.

He added that all former Iranian cultural attachés had been seeking to develop mutual relations, saying that they intend to reopen the theology room of the faculty with the help of the Iranian cultural attaché which has been closed for a while due to the coronavirus Pandemic.

Talebi Matin, for his part, said that they have to bear responsibility to get people and elites of Iran and Kazakhstan acquainted with the potentialities of both countries considering the cultural and civilization similarities between them.

He further added that Iran-Kazakhstan relations have constantly been developing and the Iranian cultural attaché is ready to promote cooperation with social science faculty so that the level of the relations grow according to the potentialities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Talebi Matin said that Iran cultural center is ready to sign MoU with the Faculty of Social Sciences at Eurasian National University.

