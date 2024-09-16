Iran, Kazakhstan ink MoU to expand coop. in cultural field

Addressing the signing ceremony, attended by the Cultural Attaché of the Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Talebi Matin, the chancellor of the Kazakh National University of Arts, Roshan Nortaza, hoped that the cultural and artistic ties between the two countries would expand.

An art and music program titled "Iranian Culture, Art and Civilization” was also attended by Talebi, Nortaza, the vice-president of Scientific-Cultural and International Relations of the University, officials of various departments, professors and a large number of students of the academic center and Iranians living in Astana.

Nortaza called the cultural and artistic program a unique opportunity for Kazakh professors and students to learn about Iranian culture and art.

The Iranian cultural attaché, meanwhile, pointed to the good relations between Iran and Kazakhstan and hailed the growth in relations between the two countries in all sectors, including scientific, educational, research, cultural, artistic, etc.

MA/IRN